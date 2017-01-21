Sports Listen

Sports News

Australian Open Glance

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 8:05 am
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A look at the Australian Open on Saturday:

WEATHER: Sunny, high of 23 Celsius (73 Fahrenheit).

ATTENDANCE: Day: 58,355; Night: 24,554. TOTAL: 82,909.

SEEDED MEN’S WINNERS: No. 3 Milos Raonic, No. 6 Gael Monfils, No. 8 Dominic Thiem, No. 9 Rafael Nadal, No. 11 David Goffin, No. 13 Roberto Bautista Agut.

SEEDED MEN’S LOSERS: No. 20 Ivo Karlovic, No. 21 David Ferrer, No. 24 Alexander Zverev, No. 25 Gilles Simon, No. 30 Pablo Carreno Busta, No. 32 Philipp Kohlschreiber.

SEEDED WOMEN’S WINNERS: No. 2 Serena Williams, No. 5 Karolina Pliskova, No. 9 Johanna Konta, , No. 16 Barbora Strycova, No. 22 Daria Gavrilova, No. 30 Ekaterina Makarova.

SEEDED WOMEN’S LOSERS: No. 6 Dominika Cibulkova, No. 12 Timea Bacsinszky, No. 14 Elena Vesnina, No. 17 Caroline Wozniacki, No. 21 Caroline Garcia.

STAT OF THE DAY: 82,209: a record attendance for the middle Saturday, breaking the previous mark of 81,095 set in 2016.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “He’s the future of our sport, and the present too” — Nadal on his beaten opponent Zverev.

FEATURED MATCHES SUNDAY (start of Round of 16): No. 1 Angelique Kerber vs. CoCo Vandeweghe, No. 1 Andy Murray vs. Mischa Zverev, No. 17 Roger Federer vs. No. 5 Kei Nishikori, No. 7 Garbine Muguruza vs. Sorana Cirstea, No.4 Stan Wawrinka vs. Andreas Seppi, No. 13 Venus Williams vs. Mona Barthel.

SUNDAY FORECAST: Sunny, high of 30 C (86 F)

