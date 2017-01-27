Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Australian Open Glance

Australian Open Glance

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 11:55 am
Share

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A look at the Australian Open on Friday:

WEATHER: Mostly sunny, high of 24 Celsius (75 Fahrenheit).

ATTENDANCE: 20,603

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

MEN’S SEMIFINAL RESULT: No. 9 Rafael Nadal def. No. 15 Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-4.

Advertisement

WOMEN’S DOUBLES FINAL RESULT: No. 2 Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova def. No. 12 Andrea Hlavackova and Peng Shuai 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3.

STAT OF THE DAY: 30 — All four singles finalists are 30 or older, a first for a Grand Slam tournament in the Open era.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I feel that this rivalry is talked about outside the tennis world, and that is good for our sport” — Nadal after setting up his 9th Grand Slam final against 17-time major winner Roger Federer.

WOMEN’S FINAL SATURDAY: No. 2 Serena Williams vs. No. 13 Venus Williams.

SATURDAY FORECAST: Sunny. High of 26 C (79 F).

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Australian Open Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1975: Senate investigates FBI, CIA activities

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended