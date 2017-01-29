Sports Listen

Australian Open Multiple Champions

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 8:03 am
Men

6 — Roy Emerson (1961, 1963-67); Novak Djokovic (2008, 2011-13, 2015-16)

5 — Roger Federer (2004, 2006-07, 2010, 2017)

4 — Jack Crawford (1931-33, 1935); Ken Rosewall (1953, 1955, 1971-72); Andre Agassi (1995, 2000-01, 2003)

3 — James Anderson (1922, 1924-25); Adrian Quist (1936, 1940, 1948); Rod Laver (1960, 1962, 1969); Mats Wilander (1983-84, 1988)

2 — Rodney Heath (1905, 1910); Tony Wilding (1906, 1909); Pat O’Hara Wood (1920, 1923); John Bromwich (1939, 1946); Frank Sedgman (1949-50); Ashley Cooper (1957-58); John Newcombe (1973, 1975); Guillermo Vilas (1978-79); Johan Kriek (1981-82); Stefan Edberg (1985, 1987); Ivan Lendl (1989-90); Boris Becker (1991, 1996); Jim Courier (1992-93); Pete Sampras (1994, 1997)

Women

11 — Margaret Smith (1960-66, 1969-71, 1973)

7 — Serena Williams (2003, 2005, 2007, 2009-10, 2015, 2017)

6 — Nancye Wynne (1937, 1940, 1946-48, 1951)

5 — Daphne Akhurst (1925-26, 1928-30)

4 — Evonne Goolagong (1974-76, 1977-Dec.); Steffi Graf (1988-90, 1994); Monica Seles (1991-93, 1996)

3 — Joan Hartigan (1933-34, 1936); Martina Navratilova (1981, 1983, 1985); Martina Hingis (1997-99)

2 — Mall Nolesworth (1922-23); Coral McInnes Buttsworth (1931-32); Thelma Coyne Long (1952, 1954); Mary Carter (1956, 1959); Hana Mandlikova (1980, 1987); Chris Evert Lloyd (1982, 1984); Jennifer Capriati (2001-02); Victoria Azarenka (2012-13)

Sports News
