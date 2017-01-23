Sports Listen

Australian Open Results

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 9:10 pm
Tuesday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: $37.4 million (Grand Slam)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Women
Quarterfinals

Venus Williams (13), United States, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (24), Russia, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Doubles
Mixed
Second Round

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Rohan Bopanna, India, def. Chan Yung-jan, Taiwan, and Lukasz Kubot (5), Poland, 6-4, 5-7, 10-3.

Legends Doubles
Round Robin
Men

Michael Chang and Todd Martin, United States, def. John and Patrick McEnroe, United States, 1-4, 4-3 (2), 4-3 (4).

Carlos Moya, Spain, and Mark Philippoussis, Australia, def. Pat Cash, Australia, and Goran Ivanisevic, Croatia, 4-3 (1), 1-4, 4-3 (1).

Junior Singles
Boys
Second Round

Corentin Moutet (5), France, def. Vlad Andrei Dancu, Romania, 6-1, 6-3.

Girls
Second Round

Jodie Anna Burrage (6), Britain, def. Michaela Haet, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

Marta Kostyuk (11), Ukraine, def. Naho Sato, Japan, 6-1, 2-6, 6-2.

Sofya Lansere, Russia, def. Anri Nagata, Japan, 6-3, 6-3.

Ekaterina Vishnevskaya, Russia, def. Chen Pei Hsuan, Taiwan, 6-4, 1-6, 6-1.

Topics:
Sports News
