Australian Open Results

|Tuesday
|At Melbourne Park
|Melbourne, Australia
|Purse: $37.4 million (Grand Slam)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Women
|Quarterfinals
Venus Williams (13), United States, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (24), Russia, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
|Doubles
|Mixed
|Second Round
Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Rohan Bopanna, India, def. Chan Yung-jan, Taiwan, and Lukasz Kubot (5), Poland, 6-4, 5-7, 10-3.
|Legends Doubles
|Round Robin
|Men
Michael Chang and Todd Martin, United States, def. John and Patrick McEnroe, United States, 1-4, 4-3 (2), 4-3 (4).
Carlos Moya, Spain, and Mark Philippoussis, Australia, def. Pat Cash, Australia, and Goran Ivanisevic, Croatia, 4-3 (1), 1-4, 4-3 (1).
|Junior Singles
|Boys
|Second Round
Corentin Moutet (5), France, def. Vlad Andrei Dancu, Romania, 6-1, 6-3.
Jodie Anna Burrage (6), Britain, def. Michaela Haet, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.
Marta Kostyuk (11), Ukraine, def. Naho Sato, Japan, 6-1, 2-6, 6-2.
Sofya Lansere, Russia, def. Anri Nagata, Japan, 6-3, 6-3.
Ekaterina Vishnevskaya, Russia, def. Chen Pei Hsuan, Taiwan, 6-4, 1-6, 6-1.
