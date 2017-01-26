Australian Open Results

|Thursday
|At Melbourne Park
|Melbourne, Australia
|Purse: $37.4 million (Grand Slam)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Venus Williams (13), United States, def. CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3.
Bob and Mike Bryan (3), United States, def. Pablo Carreno Busta and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain, 7-6 (1), 6-3.
|Legends Doubles
|Round Robin
|Men
Wayne Arthurs and Richard Fromberg, Australia, def. Wayne Ferreira, South Africa, and Henri Leconte, France, 4-3 (2), 1-4, 4-2.
Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.
Mansour Bahrami and Fabrice Santoro, France, def. Thomas Johansson, Sweden, and Todd Woodbridge, Australia, 4-2, 4-3 (4).
|Junior Singles
|Boys
|Quarterfinals
Wu Yibing (1), China, def. Alexey Zakharov, Russia, 7-5, 6-3.
Zsombor Piros (15), Hungary, def. Matteo Martineau, France, 6-1, 6-2.
Corentin Moutet (5), France, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-4, 6-0.
Rebeka Masarova (1), Switzerland, def. Mai Hontama (10), Japan, 6-3, 6-1.
Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (7), Canada, def. Emily Appleton (4), Britain, 6-2, 6-2.
Marta Kostyuk (11), Ukraine, def. Liang En Shuo, Taiwan, 6-3, 6-1.
Elena Rybakina (16), Russia, def. Zeel Desai, India, 6-4, 6-3.
|Wheelchair Singles
|Men
|Semifinals
Nicolas Peifer, France, def. Joachim Gerard, Belgium, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Gustavo Fernandez, Argentina, def. Stephane Houdet (2), France, 6-3, 7-5.
Jiske Griffioen (1), Netherlands, def. Sabine Ellerbrock, Germany, 6-2, 6-1.
Yui Kamiji (2), Japan, def. Lucy Shuker, Britain, 6-3, 6-2.
David Wagner (2), United States, def. Heath Davidson, Australia, 6-4, 6-2.
Dylan Alcott (1), Australia, def. Andy Lapthorne, Britain, 6-4, 6-1.
|Wheelchair Doubles
|Men
|First Round
Joachim Gerard, Belgium, and Gordon Reid (2), Britain, def. Maikel Scheffers, Netherlands, and Ben Weekes, Australia, 6-0, 6-1.
Gustavo Fernandez, Argentina, and Alfie Hewett, Britain, def. Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer (1), France, 1-6, 6-1, 10-7.
MORE