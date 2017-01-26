Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeSalary CompressionOMBNavyMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Australian Open Results

Australian Open Results

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 12:45 am
Share
Thursday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: $37.4 million (Grand Slam)

Surface: Hard-Outdoor

Women
Semifinals

Venus Williams (13), United States, def. CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles
Men
Semifinals

Bob and Mike Bryan (3), United States, def. Pablo Carreno Busta and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Legends Doubles
Round Robin
Men

Wayne Arthurs and Richard Fromberg, Australia, def. Wayne Ferreira, South Africa, and Henri Leconte, France, 4-3 (2), 1-4, 4-2.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Advertisement

Mansour Bahrami and Fabrice Santoro, France, def. Thomas Johansson, Sweden, and Todd Woodbridge, Australia, 4-2, 4-3 (4).

Junior Singles
Boys
Quarterfinals

Wu Yibing (1), China, def. Alexey Zakharov, Russia, 7-5, 6-3.

Zsombor Piros (15), Hungary, def. Matteo Martineau, France, 6-1, 6-2.

Corentin Moutet (5), France, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-4, 6-0.

Girls
Quarterfinals

Rebeka Masarova (1), Switzerland, def. Mai Hontama (10), Japan, 6-3, 6-1.

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (7), Canada, def. Emily Appleton (4), Britain, 6-2, 6-2.

Marta Kostyuk (11), Ukraine, def. Liang En Shuo, Taiwan, 6-3, 6-1.

Elena Rybakina (16), Russia, def. Zeel Desai, India, 6-4, 6-3.

Wheelchair Singles
Men
Semifinals

Nicolas Peifer, France, def. Joachim Gerard, Belgium, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Gustavo Fernandez, Argentina, def. Stephane Houdet (2), France, 6-3, 7-5.

Women
Semifinals

Jiske Griffioen (1), Netherlands, def. Sabine Ellerbrock, Germany, 6-2, 6-1.

Yui Kamiji (2), Japan, def. Lucy Shuker, Britain, 6-3, 6-2.

Quad
Round Robin

David Wagner (2), United States, def. Heath Davidson, Australia, 6-4, 6-2.

Dylan Alcott (1), Australia, def. Andy Lapthorne, Britain, 6-4, 6-1.

Wheelchair Doubles
Men
First Round

Joachim Gerard, Belgium, and Gordon Reid (2), Britain, def. Maikel Scheffers, Netherlands, and Ben Weekes, Australia, 6-0, 6-1.

Gustavo Fernandez, Argentina, and Alfie Hewett, Britain, def. Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer (1), France, 1-6, 6-1, 10-7.

MORE

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Australian Open Results
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1776: First national memorial ordered by Congress

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended