Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeSalary CompressionOMBNavyMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Australian Open Results

Australian Open Results

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 5:16 am
Share
Thursday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: $37.4 million (Grand Slam)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Women
Semifinals

Venus Williams (13), United States, def. CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3.

Serena Williams (2), United States, def. Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, Croatia, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles
Men
Semifinals

Bob and Mike Bryan (3), United States, def. Pablo Carreno Busta and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

Advertisement

Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers (4), Australia, def. Marc Polmans and Andrew Whittington, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

Mixed
Quarterfinals

Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, and Chris Guccione, Australia, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Mike Bryan (1), United States, walkover.

Sam Stosur and Sam Groth, Australia, def. Martina Hingis, Switzerland, and Leander Paes, India, 6-3, 6-2.

Legends Doubles
Round Robin
Men

Wayne Arthurs and Richard Fromberg, Australia, def. Wayne Ferreira, South Africa, and Henri Leconte, France, 4-3 (2), 1-4, 4-2.

Mansour Bahrami and Fabrice Santoro, France, def. Thomas Johansson, Sweden, and Todd Woodbridge, Australia, 4-2, 4-3 (4).

Junior Singles
Boys
Quarterfinals

Wu Yibing (1), China, def. Alexey Zakharov, Russia, 7-5, 6-3.

Zsombor Piros (15), Hungary, def. Matteo Martineau, France, 6-1, 6-2.

Corentin Moutet (5), France, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-4, 6-0.

Yshai Oliel (4), Israel, def. Menelaos Efstathiou, Cyprus, 6-3, 6-3.

Girls
Quarterfinals

Rebeka Masarova (1), Switzerland, def. Mai Hontama (10), Japan, 6-3, 6-1.

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (7), Canada, def. Emily Appleton (4), Britain, 6-2, 6-2.

Marta Kostyuk (11), Ukraine, def. Liang En Shuo, Taiwan, 6-3, 6-1.

Elena Rybakina (16), Russia, def. Zeel Desai, India, 6-4, 6-3.

Junior Doubles
Boys
Semifinals

Finn Reynolds, New Zealand, and Duarte Vale, Portugal, def. Toru Horie, Japan, and Wu Yibing (1), China, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (3).

Hsu Yu Hsiou, Taiwan, and Zhao Lingxi (4), China, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, and Kacper Zuk (5), Poland, 6-1 6-3.

Girls
Semifinals

Maja Chwalinska and Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Anri Nagata, Japan, and Thasaporn Naklo, Thailand, 6-2, 6-1.

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu, Canada, and Carson Branstine (3), United States, def. Caty McNally and Natasha Subhash (5), United States, 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.

Wheelchair Singles
Men
Semifinals

Nicolas Peifer, France, def. Joachim Gerard, Belgium, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Gustavo Fernandez, Argentina, def. Stephane Houdet (2), France, 6-3, 7-5.

Women
Semifinals

Jiske Griffioen (1), Netherlands, def. Sabine Ellerbrock, Germany, 6-2, 6-1.

Yui Kamiji (2), Japan, def. Lucy Shuker, Britain, 6-3, 6-2.

Quad
Round Robin

David Wagner (2), United States, def. Heath Davidson, Australia, 6-4, 6-2.

Dylan Alcott (1), Australia, def. Andy Lapthorne, Britain, 6-4, 6-1.

Wheelchair Doubles
Men
First Round

Joachim Gerard, Belgium, and Gordon Reid (2), Britain, def. Maikel Scheffers, Netherlands, and Ben Weekes, Australia, 6-0, 6-1.

Gustavo Fernandez, Argentina, and Alfie Hewett, Britain, def. Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer (1), France, 1-6, 6-1, 10-7.

Women
First Round

Jiske Griffioen and Aniek van Koot (1), Netherlands, def. Marjolein Buis, Netherlands, and Lucy Shuker, Britain, 7-5, 6-2.

Diede de Groot, Netherlands, and Yui Kamiji (2), Japan, def. Sabine Ellerbrock and Katharina Kruger, Germany, 6-3, 6-1.

Quad
Championship

Andy Lapthorne, Britain, and David Wagner (1), United States, def. Dylan Alcott and Heath Davidson (2), Australia, 6-3, 6-3.

MORE

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Australian Open Results
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1776: First national memorial ordered by Congress

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended