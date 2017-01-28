Sports Listen

Australian Open Results

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 12:55 am
Saturday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: $37.4 million (Grand Slam)

Surface: Hard-Outdoor

Junior Singles

Girls
Championship

Marta Kostyuk (11), Ukraine, def. Rebeka Masarova (1), Switzerland, 7-5, 1-6, 6-4.

Wheelchair Singles
Men
Championship

Gustavo Fernandez, Argentina, def. Nicolas Peifer, France, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0.

Quad
Championship

Dylan Alcott (1), Australia, def. Andy Lapthorne, Britain, 6-2, 6-2.

