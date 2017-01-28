Australian Open Results

|Saturday
|At Melbourne Park
|Melbourne, Australia
|Purse: $37.4 million (Grand Slam)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Junior Singles
Marta Kostyuk (11), Ukraine, def. Rebeka Masarova (1), Switzerland, 7-5, 1-6, 6-4.
|Wheelchair Singles
|Men
|Championship
Gustavo Fernandez, Argentina, def. Nicolas Peifer, France, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0.
Dylan Alcott (1), Australia, def. Andy Lapthorne, Britain, 6-2, 6-2.
