Australian Open Road

First Round — def. Florian Mayer, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.
Second Round — def. Marcos Baghdatis, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3.
Third Round — def. Alexander Zverev (24), 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2.
Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.
Fourth Round — def. Gael Monfils (6), 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
Quarterfinals — def. Milos Raonic (3), 6-4, 7-6 (7), 6-4.
Semifinals — vs. Grigor Dimitrov (15).
First Round — def. Christopher O’Connell, 7-6 (2), 6-3, 6-3.
Second Round — def. Chung Hyeon, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.
Third Round — def. Richard Gasquet (18), 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
Fourth Round — def. Denis Istomin, 2-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2, 6-1.
Quarterfinals — def. David Goffin (11), 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
Semifinals — vs. Rafael Nadal (9).
First Round — def. Jurgen Melzer, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Second Round — def. Noah Rubin, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Third Round — def. Tomas Berdych (10), 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.
Fourth Round — def. Kei Nishikori (5), 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.
Quarterfinals — def. Mischa Zverev, 6-1, 7-5, 6-2.
Semifinals — def. Stan Wawrinka (4), 7-5, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3.
Championship — vs. Rafael Nadal (9) or Grigor Dimitrov (15).
|Women
|Serena Williams (2)
First Round — def. Belinda Bencic, 6-4, 6-3.
Second Round — def. Lucie Safarova, 6-3, 6-4.
Third Round — def. Nicole Gibbs, 6-1, 6-3.
Fourth Round — def. Barbora Strycova (16), 7-5, 6-4.
Quarterfinals — def. Johanna Konta (9), 6-2, 6-3.
Semifinals — def. Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, 6-2, 6-1.
Championship — vs. Venus Williams (13).
First Round — def. Kateryna Kozlova, 7-6 (5), 7-5.
Second Round — def. Stefanie Voegele, 6-3, 6-2.
Third Round — def. Duan Ying-Ying, 6-1, 6-0.
Fourth Round — def. Mona Barthel, 6-3, 7-5.
Quarterfinals — def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (24), 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Semifinals — def. CoCo Vandeweghe, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3.
Championship — vs. Serena Williams (2).