Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Australian Open Road

Australian Open Road

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 7:21 am
Share
Men
Roger Federer (17)

First Round — def. Jurgen Melzer, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Second Round — def. Noah Rubin, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Third Round — def. Tomas Berdych (10), 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Fourth Round — def. Kei Nishikori (5), 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

Advertisement

Quarterfinals — def. Mischa Zverev, 6-1, 7-5, 6-2.

Semifinals — def. Stan Wawrinka (4), 7-5, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3.

Championship — def. Rafael Nadal (9), 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Women
Serena Williams (2)

First Round — def. Belinda Bencic, 6-4, 6-3.

Second Round — def. Lucie Safarova, 6-3, 6-4.

Third Round — def. Nicole Gibbs, 6-1, 6-3.

Fourth Round — def. Barbora Strycova (16), 7-5, 6-4.

Quarterfinals — def. Johanna Konta (9), 6-2, 6-3.

Semifinals — def. Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, 6-2, 6-1.

Championship — def. Venus Williams (13), 6-4, 6-4.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Australian Open Road
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1975: Senate investigates FBI, CIA activities

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended