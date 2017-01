Australian Open Show Court Schedules

By The Associated Press

Sunday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia All Times EST Play begins on all courts at 7 p.m. Saturday Rod Laver Arena

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (24), Russia, vs. Svetlana Kuznetsova (8), Russia

Mona Barthel, Germany, vs. Venus Williams (13), United States

Andy Murray (1), Britain, vs. Mischa Zverev, Germany

Night Session (3 a.m. Sunday)

Roger Federer (17), Switzerland, vs. Kei Nishikori (5), Japan

Angelique Kerber (1), Germany, vs. CoCo Vandeweghe, United States

Margaret Court Arena

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau (11), Romania, vs. Marc Polmans and Andrew Whittington, Australia

Alex Bolt and Bradley Mousley, Australia, vs. Sam Querrey and Donald Young, United States

Not before 10 p.m. Saturday: Stan Wawrinka (4), Switzerland, vs. Andreas Seppi, Italy

Not before midnight Sunday: Sorana Cirstea, Romania, vs. Garbine Muguruza (7), Spain

Night Session (3 a.m. Sunday) Hisense Arena

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut (1), France, vs. Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Florin Mergea (16), Romania

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, and Rajeev Ram (8), United States, vs. Casey Dellacqua and Matt Reid, Australia

Mansour Bahrami and Fabrice Santoro, France, vs. Pat Cash, Australia, and Goran Ivanisevic, Croatia

Not before 12:30 a.m. Sunday: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (12), France, vs. Dan Evans, Britain