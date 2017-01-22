Sports Listen

Australian Open: Williams has added incentive for 7th title

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 7:30 pm
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — If Serena Williams needed any more incentive to win her seventh Australian Open title and a record 23rd Grand Slam major, she may have got it with top-ranked Angelique Kerber’s fourth-round loss.

Williams began her match against Barbora Strycova on Rod Laver Arena on Monday knowing that if she does clinch the title next Saturday, she will overtake Kerber for the No. 1 ranking.

Williams lost the top ranking, which she had held for three consecutive years, to Kerber after the German player won the U.S. Open in September.

Rafael Nadal will play a night match against Gael Monfils in an attempt to qualify for the quarterfinals, and Milos Raonic plays an afternoon match.

Play began under sunny skies and a temperature of 32 Celsius (90 Fahrenheit).

