Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Avalanche-Sharks Sums Next Story Through Saturday, January 21, 2017
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Avalanche-Sharks Sum

Avalanche-Sharks Sum

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 1:19 am
Share
Colorado 0 1 1 0—2
San Jose 1 1 0 1—3

First Period_1, San Jose, Ward 5 (Thornton, Vlasic), 5:36 (pp).

Second Period_2, Colorado, Grigorenko 5 (Goloubef, Mackinnon), 10:30. 3, San Jose, Karlsson 5 (Carpenter), 15:01.

Third Period_4, Colorado, Beauchemin 2, 10:24.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Overtime_5, San Jose, Schlemko 2 (Labanc, Couture), 1:18.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Colorado 13-10-10_33. San Jose 9-11-7-3_30.

Power-play opportunities_; San Jose 1 of 3.

Goalies_Colorado, Martin 0-0-1 (30 shots-27 saves). San Jose, Jones 24-14-2 (33-31).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:27.

Referees_Mike Leggo, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Mark Wheler.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Avalanche-Sharks Sum
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Avalanche-Sharks Sums Next Story Through Saturday, January 21, 2017