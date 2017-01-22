Avalanche-Sharks Sums

|Colorado
First Period_1, San Jose, Ward 5 (Thornton, Vlasic), 5:36 (pp). Penalties_Beauchemin, COL, (high sticking), 4:16; Braun, SJ, (holding), 15:52; Duchene, COL, (delay of game), 15:52.
Second Period_2, Colorado, Grigorenko 5 (Goloubef, Mackinnon), 10:30. 3, San Jose, Karlsson 5 (Carpenter), 15:01. Penalties_Landeskog, COL, (boarding), 6:24; Landeskog, COL, (tripping), 18:52.
Third Period_4, Colorado, Beauchemin 2, 10:24. Penalties_None.
Overtime_5, San Jose, Schlemko 2 (Labanc, Couture), 1:18. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Colorado 13-10-10_33. San Jose 9-11-7-3_30.
Power-play opportunities_; San Jose 1 of 3.
Goalies_Colorado, Martin 0-0-1 (30 shots-27 saves). San Jose, Jones 24-14-2 (33-31).
A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:27.
Referees_Mike Leggo, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Mark Wheler.