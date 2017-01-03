Sports Listen

Baertschi helps Miller get 350th win, Canucks beat Avalanche

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 1:07 am
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Sven Baertschi scored twice, including the tiebreaking goal on a power play with under four minutes to go, and Ryan Miller made 24 saves for his 350th career victory as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night.

Bo Horvat also scored to help the Canuck win four straight for the first time since opening the season 4-0-0. Henrik Sedin added two assists, while Daniel Sedin picked up an assist on the winning goal for the 600th of his career.

The Canucks improved to 6-2-1 over their last nine.

The 36-year-old Miller joined John Vanbiesbrouck (374) and Tom Barrasso (369) as the only U.S.-born goalies to reach 350 wins.

Mikko Rantanen and Tyson Barrie scored for Colorado, which sits last overall in the NHL. Calvin Pickard stopped 21 shots as the Avalanche lost their fourth straight ninth in their last 10.

