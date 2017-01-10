Sports Listen

Ball State builds big 1st-half lead, cruises by Miami (Ohio)

By master January 10, 2017 10:00 pm
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Franko House scored 20 points and Ball State secured its first Mid-American Conference victory of the season with an 85-74 win over Miami (Ohio) on Tuesday night.

House shot just six times from the field, hitting five, but made up for it at the free throw line with a 10-for-12 effort.

Francis Kiapway finished with 13 points and Tayler Persons added 12 for the Cardinals (10-6, 1-2), who snapped a two-game skid. The Cardinals shot 55.3 percent from the field and hit 10 3-pointers.

Michael Weathers scored 22 points and Marcus Weathers added 19 for the RedHawks (8-8, 1-2).

The RedHawks trailed by just one, 23-22, with 7:10 left in the first half. However Persons hit a jumper on the next possession, sparking a 20-4 Cardinals scoring stretch to close out the half.

A Persons 3 with 3:47 left in the second half made it 81-62 as Ball State cruised from there.

