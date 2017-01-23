Sports Listen

Barcelona midfielder Busquets sidelined with ankle injury

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 10:44 am
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets has sprained ligaments in his right ankle.

The club didn’t say how long Busquets is expected to be sidelined, but he will likely miss at least two weeks because of the injury sustained in the 4-0 win at Eibar in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Busquets had to leave the field on a stretcher after a hard challenge by a defender less than 10 minutes into the match.

Busquets has played in 27 of Barcelona’s 32 games this season.

He will miss Thursday’s return match against Real Sociedad in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, but is likely to be back in time for the matchup against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in February.

