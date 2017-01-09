Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Former No. 1 Wozniacki beats Olympic champion Puig in Sydney
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Basketball team finds hanging…

Basketball team finds hanging black puppet at NJ high school

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 8:09 am
Share

CLARK, N.J. (AP) — Officials are investigating after a black puppet was found hanging by its neck in a room where a northern New Jersey high school’s girls’ basketball team was changing before a game.

Players from Plainfield High School discovered the puppet hanging by a string in the room they were provided at Arthur L. Johnson High School before they squared off against the Clark school on Saturday.

Clark Superintendent Edward Grande says puppetry is taught in the classroom the team was using.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Superintendent Anna Belin-Pyles says the Plainfield Public School District doesn’t condone any acts of intolerance and she considers the “troubling incident” a serious matter.

Advertisement

Clark Public Schools officials have promised to look into the incident. Belin-Pyles says Plainfield officials will help investigate the facts and present their own findings.

Topics:
Sports News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Basketball team finds hanging…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Flying first class

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War threat

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Former No. 1 Wozniacki beats Olympic champion Puig in Sydney