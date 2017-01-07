Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Elon toughs out 72-61 win over Towson Next Story Wright, Bispin held Siena top St. Peter’s 56-54
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Baylor on verge of…

Baylor on verge of No. 1 after 61-57 win over Oklahoma State

By SCHUYLER DIXON January 7, 2017 9:25 pm
Share

WACO, Texas (AP) — Manu Lecomte scored 17 points, Johnathan Motley had 13 and second-ranked Baylor closed in on the school’s first No. 1 ranking with a 61-57 victory against Oklahoma State on Saturday night.

The Bears (15-0, 3-0 Big 12), one of two unbeaten teams in the nation along with No. 5 Gonzaga, are in position to reach the top of the poll after No. 1 Villanova’s 20-game winning streak ended Wednesday — the same night Baylor beat Iowa State on a late jumper from Lecomte.

A rowdy crowd that included new Baylor football coach Matt Rhule in the first row of the student section chanted “No. 1, No. 1″ in the final seconds of the Bears’ 11th straight home victory.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

Phil Forte had 17 points to lead the Cowboys (10-5), who started 0-3 in conference for the first time since 1995-96, the last year of the Big Eight before it merged with the Big 12.

Advertisement

___

More AP college basketball coverage: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Baylor on verge of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Elon toughs out 72-61 win over Towson Next Story Wright, Bispin held Siena top St. Peter’s 56-54