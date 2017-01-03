Beantown as Shoetown: Sneaker makers stake claim in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Some of America’s top sneaker makers are racing to the Boston area.
Reebok picked the city’s Seaport District for its new global headquarters in December. Homegrown Boston-area companies New Balance and Converse opened splashy new headquarters in 2015.
Just outside Boston, Wolverine Worldwide opened a regional campus in Waltham. Wolverine is the maker of Saucony (SAW’-kuh-nee) sneakers.
And Rockport, purveyor of casual and dress shoes, is slated to christen its new headquarters in the affluent Boston suburb of Newton later in January.
A sports industry analyst says the new offices are a bid to lure millennial talent and keep up with changing consumer tastes. The moves also affirm New England remains a viable center of the industry. It is historically the nation’s footwear-making region.