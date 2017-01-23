Becker College mourns death of hockey captain Gerald Owens

LEICESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts college is mourning the death of a student who starred on the men’s hockey team even after being diagnosed with cancer.

Becker College announced Monday senior Gerald Owens had died at age 25.

Owens was from Chesapeake, Virginia. He was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2014 while attending Becker. He missed the hockey season to receive treatment but returned a year later and led his team in assists. The cancer returned before his senior year.

Becker athletic director Frank Millerick says Owens inspired his teammates by attending games and practices even as his health deteriorated.

Advertisement

Becker President Robert Johnson gave Owens his diploma at a Boston hospital last week.

The private school of 2,100 students plans to hold a tribute to Owens at a Feb. 9 hockey game.