Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA ACTOGEDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Joel Ward gets goal, assist to lead Sharks past Jets 5-2 Next Story Teague, George help Pacers hold off Pelicans 98-95
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ben Bishop comes up…

Ben Bishop comes up big while Lightning hold off Kings 2-1

By GREG BEACHAM January 16, 2017 6:40 pm
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brian Boyle scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning opened a six-game road trip with a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

Ben Bishop made an early mistake that led to Kyle Clifford’s goal for the Kings, but bounced back to make 31 saves in his second start back from a three-week absence with a lower-body injury.

Tyler Johnson scored in the first period for the Lightning, who won for just the second time in seven games.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Peter Budaj stopped 27 shots for the Kings.

Advertisement

Both teams played without stars due to illness. Kings captain Anze Kopitar missed his first game since Nov. 20, and All-Star defenseman Victor Hedman missed his first game of the season for Tampa Bay.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ben Bishop comes up…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Remembering MLK

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1919: Prohibition begins

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Joel Ward gets goal, assist to lead Sharks past Jets 5-2 Next Story Teague, George help Pacers hold off Pelicans 98-95