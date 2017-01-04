Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPCongressDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story ITF Hyundai Hopman Cup Results
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Bengals' Pacman Jones is…

Bengals’ Pacman Jones is released from jail, says he’s sorry

By DAN SEWELL January 4, 2017 10:24 am
Share

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones has told reporters while leaving jail that he’s sorry about the situation that put him behind bars but doesn’t believe he should have been charged with assault.

Jones was freed Wednesday morning from Hamilton County jail, where he was booked early Tuesday on three misdemeanor charges from a hotel scuffle and on a felony count that was added after the sheriff’s office said he spit on a nurse’s hand.

He was charged with assaulting a hotel security employee but says he merely touched him.

Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries

A judge Tuesday ordered Jones to provide a blood sample and be tested for communicable diseases. The sheriff’s office said it had to wait until medical staff was available.

Advertisement

Jones says he thinks the case will be dismissed “pretty soon.”

Topics:
Entertainment News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Bengals' Pacman Jones is…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1896: Utah becomes 45th state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story ITF Hyundai Hopman Cup Results