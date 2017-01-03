Sports Listen

Trending:

Records ManagementOPMCongressTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Shiffrin skies out in 1st run, misses WCup slalom record
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Bengals' Pacman Jones jailed…

Bengals’ Pacman Jones jailed over Cincinnati confrontation

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 8:48 am
Share

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones is facing assault, disorderly conduct and other charges after being arrested in Cincinnati’s downtown entertainment district.

Authorities say Jones is accused of pushing and poking someone in the eye, then struggling with officers during his arrest and spitting on a nurse while being booked into the Hamilton County jail early Tuesday.

He has been jailed on misdemeanor charges of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business, and a felony count of harassment with a bodily substance.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

The 33-year-old Jones was being held pending an initial court appearance Tuesday morning. No attorney was listed for him.

Advertisement

It is the latest incident for a player who has repeatedly had legal issues after going to college at West Virginia University and making his NFL debut with Tennessee.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Bengals' Pacman Jones jailed…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1959: Alaska admitted as 49th U.S. state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Shiffrin skies out in 1st run, misses WCup slalom record