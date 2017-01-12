Sports Listen

Beverly’s 29 points, 10 rebounds lifts UTSA over FAU 68-63

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 10:42 pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jeff Beverly had season-highs of 29 points and 10 rebounds 7/8and Texas-San Antonio pulled away in the final minute to beat Florida Atlantic 68-63 on Thursday night for its eighth-straight win at home.

The game was tied at 59 when Gino Littles made a 3-pointer to give UTSA a 62-59 lead with 1:18 to play. Beverly added two layups and a pair of free throws to cap a 9-3 spurt that sealed it.

Beverly was 12 of 23 from the field. Giovanni De Nicolao scored 12 points for the Roadrunners (8-9, 3-1 Conference USA). Littles finished with 11 points.

Gerdarius Troutman had 14 points and made five 3-pointers to lead FAU (5-10, 1-3). Nick Rutherford scored 14 points and Jailyn Ingram added 10.

Both teams shot poorly from the free-throw line. The Owls made 8 of 20 while UTSA finished 12-of-21 shooting.

Sports News
