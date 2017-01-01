Sports Listen

Big Ten Glance

By The Associated Press January 1, 2017 4:14 pm
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota 3 1 0 0 9 16 15 11 5 2
Penn St. 2 0 0 0 6 11 2 13 1 1
Michigan 1 3 0 0 3 10 19 8 9 1
Ohio St. 1 1 0 0 3 11 8 9 3 4
Wisconsin 1 1 0 0 3 8 8 8 7 1
Michigan St. 0 2 0 0 0 4 8 4 11 1

___

Thursday’s Games

Michigan Tech 2, Michigan 0

W. Michigan 4, Michigan St. 1

Friday’s Games

Michigan 5, Michigan St. 4, OT

W. Michigan 1, Michigan Tech 0, OT

Minnesota 5, Mercyhurst 1

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 6, Ohio St. 3

Minnesota 5, UMass 1

Friday, Jan. 6

Penn St. at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Penn St. at Ohio St., 8 p.m.

