Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|0
|0
|9
|16
|15
|11
|5
|2
|Penn St.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|11
|2
|13
|1
|1
|Michigan
|1
|3
|0
|0
|3
|10
|19
|8
|9
|1
|Ohio St.
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|11
|8
|9
|3
|4
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|8
|8
|8
|7
|1
|Michigan St.
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|4
|11
|1
___
Michigan Tech 2, Michigan 0
W. Michigan 4, Michigan St. 1
See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.
Michigan 5, Michigan St. 4, OT
W. Michigan 1, Michigan Tech 0, OT
Minnesota 5, Mercyhurst 1
Miami (Ohio) 6, Ohio St. 3
Minnesota 5, UMass 1
Penn St. at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Penn St. at Ohio St., 8 p.m.