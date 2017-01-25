Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota
|6
|2
|0
|0
|18
|32
|27
|14
|6
|2
|Penn St.
|5
|2
|1
|0
|16
|31
|21
|16
|3
|2
|Wisconsin
|4
|2
|0
|0
|12
|26
|17
|11
|8
|1
|Ohio St.
|3
|2
|1
|1
|11
|25
|18
|12
|4
|6
|Michigan
|1
|6
|1
|1
|5
|16
|33
|8
|12
|2
|Michigan St.
|1
|6
|1
|0
|4
|16
|30
|5
|15
|2
___
Wisconsin at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Penn St. vs. Princeton at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Minn.-Duluth at St. Paul, Minn., 8 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Bemidji St. or St. Cloud St. at St. Paul, Minn., 5 or 8 p.m.
Wisconsin vs. Ohio St. at Madison Square Garden, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan, 8 p.m.
Penn St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Wisconsin at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.