Big Ten Glance

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 11:24 am
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota 6 2 0 0 18 32 27 14 6 2
Penn St. 5 2 1 0 16 31 21 16 3 2
Wisconsin 4 2 0 0 12 26 17 11 8 1
Ohio St. 3 2 1 1 11 25 18 12 4 6
Michigan 1 6 1 1 5 16 33 8 12 2
Michigan St. 1 6 1 0 4 16 30 5 15 2

___

Thursday’s Game

Wisconsin at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Penn St. vs. Princeton at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Minn.-Duluth at St. Paul, Minn., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota vs. Bemidji St. or St. Cloud St. at St. Paul, Minn., 5 or 8 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Ohio St. at Madison Square Garden, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3

Wisconsin at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan, 8 p.m.

Penn St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

Wisconsin at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

