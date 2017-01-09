Bill Peterson out as NASL president; league cuts to 8 teams

NEW YORK (AP) — Bill Peterson is out as president of the troubled North American Soccer League, which is cutting from 12 teams to eight.
The league’s second-division status was extended provisionally Friday by the U.S. Soccer Federation, and the NASL announced Peterson’s departure Monday in what it said was a mutual decision.
Appointed interim commissioner is Rishi Sehgal, NASL’s director of business development and legal affairs. Peterson led the league since 2012.
Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.
NASL said the league will have eight teams this year. The 30-team United Soccer League also was given provisional second division status by the USSF, up from third tier from 2011-16.