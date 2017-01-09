Bill Peterson out as NASL president; league cuts to 8 teams

NEW YORK (AP) — Bill Peterson is out as president of the troubled North American Soccer League, which is cutting from 12 teams to eight.

The league’s second-division status was extended provisionally Friday by the U.S. Soccer Federation, and the NASL announced Peterson’s departure Monday in what it said was a mutual decision.

Appointed interim commissioner is Rishi Sehgal, NASL’s director of business development and legal affairs. Peterson led the league since 2012.

NASL said the league will have eight teams this year. The 30-team United Soccer League also was given provisional second division status by the USSF, up from third tier from 2011-16.