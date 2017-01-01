Billings helps No. 10 UCLA beat No. 20 Colorado 87-74

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Monique Billings tied a career-high with 27 points and added 18 rebounds to lead 10th-ranked UCLA to an 87-74 victory over No. 20 Colorado on Sunday.

Billings recorded her eighth double-double of the year and 18th of her career. She scored via an assortment of inside post moves and hook shots that the Buffaloes couldn’t defend. She added four blocks and a career-high four assists to her impressive line.

Colorado’s Haley Smith had a game-high 31 points, and Kennedy Leonard added 11 points.

UCLA continued its dominance at home, running its streak of consecutive home game victories to 20, dating back to last year. It’s the sixth-longest home win streak in the country. Top-ranked Connecticut leads that category with 55 straight wins.

Colorado cut the lead to eight points when Leonard made one of two free throws, but that’s as close as the Buffaloes would get.