Billings scores career-high 30, No. 17 UCLA women beat Ducks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Monique Billings scored a career-high 30 points with 14 rebounds and six steals to lead No. 17 UCLA to its 22nd straight home win with a 79-63 victory over Oregon on Sunday.

The Bruins are tied with South Dakota for the fourth longest active streak in the nation behind UConn’s 57.

Billings was 11 of 16 from the floor and had her 10th double-double of the season.

Kennedy Burke scored 16 points, Kelli Hayes added 14, and Jordin Canada had 13 points, eight rebounds and 13 assists for UCLA (13-4, 4-2 Pac 12). The Bruins forced 20 turnovers and had 20 offensive rebounds to lead to 18 more field-goal attempts.

Freshman Ruthy Hebard led Oregon (12-6, 2-4) with a career-best 29 points, on 11-of-15 shooting, and nine rebounds. Her previous high was 28 as she had her fifth 20-plus game. Sabrina Ionescu added 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Oregon cut UCLA’s lead to nine points on two occasions in the fourth quarter but the Bruins pulled away.