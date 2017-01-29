Sports Listen

Blackhawks place defenseman Michal Rozsival on IR

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 5:56 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have placed defenseman Michal Rozsival on injured reserve and recalled defenseman Gustav Forsling from the minors.

The Blackhawks did not announce any specific details regarding the injury for the 38-year-old Rozsival, who got hurt during practice on Wednesday.

Forsling has one goal and three assists in 32 games with Chicago this season. He had a goal and four assists in 11 games with Rockford of the American Hockey League.

The Blackhawks announced the moves Sunday.

Sports News
