Blue Jackets extend streak to 16 games, within 1 of record

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cam Atkinson and William Karlsson scored power-play goals and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to 16 games — one away from the longest ever in the NHL.

Nick Foligno also scored for the Blue Jackets, who can tie the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins with a victory Thursday night at Washington. The near-sellout crowd chanted “We want 16!” as the clock ticked down.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 21 shots for Columbus, which started the new year on the right note after winning all 12 games in December. The Blue Jackets haven’t lost since Nov. 26 thanks in part to the league’s best power-play unit.

Oscar Klefbom scored for Edmonton, which was limited throughout by Columbus’ hard-pressing defense. Cam Talbot had 32 saves for the Oilers.