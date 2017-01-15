Sports Listen

Blues-Sharks Sums

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 1:28 am
St. Louis 0 2 2—4
San Jose 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_None.

Second Period_1, St. Louis, Parayko 2 (Stastny, Shattenkirk), 5:27 (pp). 2, St. Louis, Perron 11 (Fabbri, Parayko), 10:01. Penalties_Steen, STL, (slashing), 2:52; Pietrangelo, STL, (slashing), 3:03; Pavelski, SJ, (interference), 4:18; Thornton, SJ, served by Haley, Major (spearing), 11:09; Thornton, SJ, Misconduct (misconduct), 11:09; Shattenkirk, STL, (hooking), 11:24; St. Louis bench, served by Fabbri (too many men on the ice), 12:04.

Third Period_3, St. Louis, Lehtera 5 (Pietrangelo, Tarasenko), 9:16. 4, St. Louis, Steen 5 (Shattenkirk, Schwartz), 14:37. Penalties_Haley, SJ, (roughing), 19:24; Reaves, STL, (roughing), 19:24.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 10-13-3_26. San Jose 7-11-5_23.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 3; San Jose 0 of 3.

Goalies_St. Louis, Hutton 5-5-2 (23 shots-23 saves). San Jose, Jones 21-14-2 (25-22).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:26.

Referees_Mike Leggo, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_John Grandt, Vaughan Rody.

