Blues top Blackhawks 4-1 in Busch Stadium Winter Classic

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Blues and Blackhawks took to the outdoors Monday, with Vladimir Tarasenko scoring twice in a 1:53 span of the third period and Jake Allen stopping 22 shots to lead St. Louis to a 4-1 victory over Chicago in the Winter Classic at Busch Stadium.

It was 46 degrees when play began before a sellout crowd of 46,556, the sixth largest for a Winter Classic. This was the 21st regular-season outdoor NHL game.

The Blues went ahead 2-1 when Tarasenko made a backhand pass that hit Nilas Hjalmarsson’s skate and slipped by goalie Corey Crawford at 12:05 of the third period. Tarasenko then scored on a wrist shot over Crawford’s shoulder at 13:58, giving him 18 goals this season. Robbi Fabbri assisted on both goals.

The Blues added an empty-net goal by Alexander Steen at 18:46.