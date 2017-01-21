Bogosian scores in overtime, Sabres edge Canadiens 3-2

MONTREAL (AP) — Zach Bogosian scored his first goal of the season in overtime and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday night in the second game of a back-to-back for both teams.

Sabres captain Brian Gionta and Cody Franson also scored. Robin Lehner stopped 36 shots.

Artturi Lehkonen and Phillip Danault scored for Montreal, and Carey Price made 35 saves.

Bogosian scored with a slap shot 1:48 into overtime, just a few seconds after Lehner robbed Montreal’s Alex Galchenyuk from the slot with his glove.

The Sabres improved to 3-4-1 in back-to-backs after beating Detroit 3-2 in overtime on Friday.

The Habs fell to 6-4-0 on the second game of a back-to-back. Montreal beat the Devils 3-1 on Friday in New Jersey.

Franson tied it at 2 when his shot from the point through traffic sailed past Price with 8:07 remaining in the third period.

Price conceded three goals for the ninth time in his last 11 starts. The Habs netminder came into Saturday’s contest with a 3.46 goals-against average in his last 10 games.

Price made a pad save on Matt Moulson on a breakaway at 19:40, and then with six seconds remaining on the clock, he robbed Rasmus Ristolainen with a windmill glove save.

But Price couldn’t muster a single save in overtime, and Montreal fell to 17-1-3 when leading after two periods.

After a scoreless first, Lehkonen put the Canadiens on the board at 3:54 of the second.

Like most of his 11 goals this season, Lehkonen scored from the slot by cashing in a rebound. The 21-year-old rookie scored top shelf after Paul Byron’s shot bounced off Lehner’s pads.

The Sabres weren’t behind for long.

With the fans still cheering Lehkonen’s goal, former Canadiens captain Gionta tied it less than a minute later. After a failed clearance by defenseman Nathan Beaulieu behind his own net, Gionta took a cross-crease pass from Evander Kane for an easy tap-in.

Montreal regained its one-goal lead at 8:50 of the second period when first-line center Danault deflected Jeff Petry’s shot from the point past Lehner for his 10th goal of the season.

The Canadiens have seven players with at least 10 goals this season.

NOTES: Canadiens W Alexander Radulov played in his 200th NHL game. … Montreal largely controlled play in the first period despite being outshot 14-9.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Play at Nashville on Tuesday night.

Canadiens: Host Calgary on Tuesday night.