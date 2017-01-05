Sports Listen

Boston University ‘steals’ win at Navy 71-53 with 19 steals

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 9:14 pm
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Justin Alston scored 14 points, Will Goff and Cedric Hankerson scored 12 apiece and Boston University’s defense swarmed Navy 71-53 in Patriot League play Thursday night.

The Terriers (8-7, 3-0) recorded 19 steals — two shy of the school record set in 1989 — among Navy’s 27 turnovers. Kyle Foreman grabbed a career-best five steals to go with six assists and seven points as BU won its first road game of the season.

The Patriot League record for steals in a game is 23.

Alston was 6-of-8 shooting, Goff and Hankerson each made four 3-point baskets as BU made 12 treys.

Shawn Anderson led Navy (5-10, 0-3) with 10 points, the only Midshipman to reach double figures. He was dinged for six turnovers. Navy’s 27 turnovers is season high, and led to 34 BU points.

Sports News
