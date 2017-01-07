Sports Listen

Bowling Green downs Ball State 76-71 behind Lillard’s 19

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 3:28 pm
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Antwon Lillard scored four of his 19 points in the final 1:47, Demajeo Wiggins added 17, and Bowling Green rallied to beat Ball State 76-71 on Saturday to end a six-game losing streak on the road.

Trailing 38-35 at halftime, the Falcons rallied to a 46-45 lead with 16:26 left on Zack Denny’s jumper, which sparked an 11-0 run capped by Wiggins’ layup. The Cardinals closed to 70-69 with 2:04 left after a 9-0 run capped by Tayler Person’s back-to-back jumpers.

Lillard’s layup made it 72-69 Bowling Green, but Persons hit two free throws and the Cardinals trailed 72-71 with 45 seconds left. Lillard made another layup, Denny made two free throws after blocking Francis Kiapway’s attempted 3, and Ryan Weber missed a 3 at the buzzer.

Denny scored 15 for the Falcons (7-8, 1-1 Mid-American), who made 19 of 26 free throws.

Persons scored 21 and Franko House had 16 with 10 rebounds for Ball State (9-6, 0-2).

