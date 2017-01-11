Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForcePay freezeDHSTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story ESPN: Chargers plan to announce move to LA Next Story Auburn offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee joins UConn staff
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Bradley tames N. Iowa…

Bradley tames N. Iowa 72-61 behind van Bree’s 20 PTs

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 11:50 pm
Share

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Luuk van Bree had a career high 20 points, and Donte Thomas and Darrell Brown each scored 12 to lift Bradley past Northern Iowa 72-61 Wednesday night.

Bradley (8-10, 3-2 Missouri Valley) raced to a 7-0 lead and never trailed. Klint Carlson tied it at 20 on a 3 with 7:20 left, but Drake outscored the Panthers 20-5 over the next six minutes and led 40-25 on van Bree’s jumper 60 seconds before intermission.

Spencer Haldeman’s 3 at the 10:45 mark of the second half brought Northern Iowa to within 50-44, but van Bree buried back-to-back 3s, and JoJo McGlaston’s thunderous dunk off a lob pass from Nate Kennell made it 58-44.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

A freshman, van Bree was 8-for-13 shooting from the field including 4 for 7 from 3-point range. Thomas had a career-high 13 rebounds.

Advertisement

Haldeman led Northern Iowa (5-11, 0-5) with 16 points, Carlson added 15, and Jordan Ashton scored 12. The Panthers have lost seven straight.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Bradley tames N. Iowa…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Honor Guard drill team

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1908: Roosevelt makes Grand Canyon nat'l monument

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story ESPN: Chargers plan to announce move to LA Next Story Auburn offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee joins UConn staff