Bridges returns, helps Michigan State beat Rutgers 93-65

By LARRY LAGE January 4, 2017 8:46 pm
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Miles Bridges had six points and six rebounds in a 17-minute return from an ankle injury and Eron Harris scored 24 points, helping Michigan State beat Rutgers 93-65 Wednesday night.

The Spartans (11-5, 3-0 Big Ten) have won four straight.

The Scarlet Knights (11-5, 0-3) have lost four in a row.

Bridges was welcomed by cheers when he checked in at the 15:56 mark of the first half and made the crowd roar on his first possession, leaping to dunk off an alley-oop pass. Michigan State’s leading scorer and rebounder made a one-handed dunk in the second half, providing another reminder of how explosive of a player he can be even though he is just a freshman. The 6-foot-7 forward played for the first time a loss Nov. 29 at Duke, missing seven games with a sprained ankle.

Rutgers started strong, scoring the first six points of the game, before being overmatched as it often has in Big Ten play.

Corey Sanders scored a season-high 22, Nigel Johnson had 15 points and C.J. Gettys added 10 for the Scarlet Knights.

Michigan State’s Nick Ward had 15 points and Matt McQuaid scored 12.

Sports News
