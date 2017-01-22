Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Bryan brothers announce retirement from Davis Cup
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Britain's Dave Ryding leads…

Britain’s Dave Ryding leads World Cup slalom after 1st run

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 5:54 am
Share

KITZBUEHEL, Austria (AP) — Britain’s Dave Ryding led the slalom of the classic Hahnenkamm races after several pre-race favorites struggled in the first run on Sunday.

Aiming to become the first British skier to win a World Cup race, Ryding timed 53.42 seconds on the Ganslern course to lead Stefano Gross of Italy by 0.29 seconds, and Felix Neureuther of Germany by 0.74.

Alexander Khoroshilov of Russia was 0.02 further back in fourth, while five-time overall champion Marcel Hirscher of Austria had 1.02 to make up in the second run.

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

Slalom World Cup champion Henrik Kristoffersen slid off the course after his skis briefly crossed. It was the first time in more than two years that the Norwegian failed to finish a slalom run.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Britain's Dave Ryding leads…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Bryan brothers announce retirement from Davis Cup