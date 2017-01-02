Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Federer wins 1st match on return, Switzerland beats Britain
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Broncos coach Gary Kubiak…

Broncos coach Gary Kubiak officially steps down

By ARNIE STAPLETON January 2, 2017 10:25 am
Share

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak stepped down from his dream job on Monday because of health concerns, saying “the demands of the job are no longer a good fit for me.”

Kubiak missed a week of work in October after suffering a complex migraine, his second health scare in three years.

Kubiak went 24-11, including a victory in Super Bowl 50, but a 9-7 finish this season kept the Broncos out of the playoffs.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

General manager John Elway said he was saddened and disappointed in Kubiak’s resignation, “but I understand and respect Gary for doing what’s right for him and his family.”

Advertisement

Elway now embarks on his third head coaching search in his six seasons as Broncos GM.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Broncos coach Gary Kubiak…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1923: Teapot Dome Scandal

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Federer wins 1st match on return, Switzerland beats Britain