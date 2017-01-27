Broncos-Panthers History

1972 — Patriots 21, Falcons 20 (N)
1977 — Patriots 16, Falcons 10 (A)
1980 — Falcons 37, Patriots 21 (N)
1983 — Falcons 24, Patriots 13 (A)
1986 — Patriots 25, Falcons 17 (N)
1989 — Falcons 16, Patriots 15 (A)
1992 — Falcons 34, Patriots 0 (A)
1995 — Falcons 30, Patriots 17 (A)
1998 — Falcons 41, Patriots 10 (N)
2001 — Patriots 24, Falcons 10 (A)
2005 — Patriots 31, Falcons 28 (A)
2009 — Patriots 26, Falcons 10 (N)
2013 — Patriots 30, Falcons 23 (A)