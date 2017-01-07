Sports Listen

Sports News

Brown, Jones lead No. 2 Baylor women over Oklahoma St

By JOHN TRANCHINA January 7, 2017 5:06 pm
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Kalani Brown had 17 points and nine rebounds and Alexis Jones added 15 points and seven rebounds, leading No. 2 Baylor over Oklahoma State 86-50 Saturday.

Lauren Cox had 13 points and nine rebounds as Baylor (15-1, 4-0 Big 12) won its 13th straight game.

Karli Wheeler scored 15 points for Oklahoma State (12-3, 2-2).

The Lady Bears used a 21-7 run spanning the first and second quarters for a 29-13 lead. At that point, Oklahoma State had made just 6 of 26 shots while Baylor was shooting 13 for 18.

