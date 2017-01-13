Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Wash St player hits head, taken off on stretcher vs Ariz St Next Story Friday’s Colleg Hockey Scores
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Brown, Nylander score early…

Brown, Nylander score early as Maple Leafs beat Rangers 4-2

By VIN A. CHERWOO January 13, 2017 9:56 pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Connor Brown and William Nylander scored in the first period, Frederik Andersen stopped 34 shots and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Friday night.

James van Riemsdyk and Connor Carrick also scored to help the Maple Leafs win for the seventh time in nine games (7-1-1). Toronto moved four points behind Philadelphia for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. Tyler Bozak and Mitch Marner had two assists each.

Chris Kreider and J.T. Miller scored for the Rangers, and Henrik Lundqvist finished with 23 saves. New York had won five of six overall, and four in row against Toronto.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Toronto, which came in sixth in the league on the power play at 22 percent, were 2 for 4 and held the Rangers to 0 for 6.

Advertisement

___

Follow Vin Cherwoo at www.twitter.com/VinCherwooAP

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Brown, Nylander score early…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Wash St player hits head, taken off on stretcher vs Ariz St Next Story Friday’s Colleg Hockey Scores