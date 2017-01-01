Brown, Williams help New Mexico win 68-62 at San Diego St

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Elijah Brown scored 22 points, Tim Williams added 12 points and nine rebounds and New Mexico scored the last six points to upset San Diego State 68-62 on Sunday.
The Lobos, who trailed by 11 at halftime, took a 64-62 lead on two free throws by Williams with 45 seconds remaining and he added two more at 41 seconds after an Aztec miss. Jalen Harris added a dunk after a turnover to seal it.
New Mexico (9-5, 2-0 Mountain West) beat the Aztecs, who had been 8-1 when leading at the half, for the first time in five tries.
See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.
Jeremy Hemsley scored 16 points and Trey Kell added 12 points for San Diego State (8-5, 0-1), which opened conference play as four-time defending champions with a four-game winning streak.
San Diego State used a 9-0 run in the first half to build a 14-4 lead with 13:39 remaining in the first half, and took a 36-25 lead into halftime.
BIG PICTURE
New Mexico: Brown, the preseason Mountain West Player of the Year, and Williams, the conference’s leading scorer, got the Lobos back on a winning track.
San Diego State: The Aztecs played another game without junior forward Malik Pope, who also missed the first three games of the season due to a knee injury.
UP NEXT:
New Mexico faces Utah State on Wednesday
San Diego State plays at Nevada on Wednesday.