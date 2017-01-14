Sports Listen

Brown’s 25 lifts New Mexico over Colorado State 84-71

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 4:40 pm
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Elijah Brown had 25 points with four 3-pointers, nine rebounds and seven assists, and New Mexico beat Colorado State 84-71 on Saturday to snap a three-game skid.

Tim Williams scored 15 points with nine boards, Dane Kuiper added 10 points, and the Lobos (10-8, 3-3 Mountain West) shot 61 percent from the floor in the second half and outrebounded the Rams 39-29.

Leading by 10 at halftime, the Lobos pulled away on a 7-0 run early in the second half, then led by 19 (60-41) after a pair of free throws by Brown with 14:17 left. Up by 21 with 9:54 to go, the Lobos went scoreless for nearly two minutes while the Rams closed to 79-66 after hitting six straight free throws, but Colorado State got no closer than 13 the rest of the way.

Gian Clavell scored 22 points and Prentiss Nixon had 19 for the Rams (11-7, 3-2), who saw their two-game win streak end.

Sports News
