Brown’s big game lifts New Mexico over Wyoming 78-71

By GLEN ROSALES January 21, 2017 10:15 pm
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Elijah Brown had 33 points and 10 rebounds and came up with a bucket or a big play whenever New Mexico needed it for a 78-71 win over Wyoming on Saturday.

Tim Williams added a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Damien Jefferson came off the bench to add seven crucial points, all coming during a game-deciding 11-2 run that put the Lobos (12-8, 5-3) up 70-61 with four minutes remaining.

Hayden Dalton had 17 points and 13 rebounds off the bench for the Cowboys (13-7, 3-4).

The game turned with seven minutes left as Jefferson hit a jumper, followed immediately by a 3-pointer.

Brown closed out the game from the foul line, hitting 5 of 6 free throws.

Three other Wyoming players were in double figures, with Justin James adding 14.

Sports News
