Browns WR Corey Coleman denies involvement in fight

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns rookie wide receiver Corey Coleman has denied being involved in an alleged assault that left a victim hospitalized.

Coleman was named in a Cleveland police report following an incident Dec. 31 at a downtown condominium building. According to the report, a witness said a verbal confrontation between a group of four men and a couple getting off an escalator escalated into a physical altercation.

The victim awakened after the dispute and did not recognize any of the men, but was told by his female companion that Coleman was the one who assaulted him. The police report said the victim, Adam Sapp, spent one night at Lutheran Hospital. He told police he suffered a concussion, ruptured ear drum and bruises.

Coleman’s attorney said the No. 15 overall pick last year was not involved.

Advertisement

“My client denies participating in this incident,” attorney Kevin Spellacy said in a statement. “He will fully cooperate with the appropriate authorities and looks forward to clearing his name from what has been alleged.”

A Browns spokesman said the team was aware of the allegation and had no further comment.

The police are in the process of reviewing video footage from the lobby.

Coleman, who missed six weeks with a broken hand, played in Cleveland’s finale at Pittsburgh on Jan. 1. He finished with 33 catches for 413 yards and three touchdowns this season.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL