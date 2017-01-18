Sports Listen

Sports News

Bruins-Red Wings Sum

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 11:16 pm
Boston 4 1 0 0—5
Detroit 1 3 1 0—6
Detroit won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Boston, Vatrano 4 (Mcquaid, Bergeron), 0:44. 2, Boston, Carlo 4 (Bergeron, Marchand), 2:27 (sh). 3, Boston, Vatrano 5 (Backes, Spooner), 8:50 (pp). 4, Detroit, Larkin 12 (Sheahan, Tatar), 15:32. 5, Boston, Bergeron 10 (Marchand, Krug), 19:01 (pp).

Second Period_6, Detroit, Ouellet 2, 4:21. 7, Detroit, Athanasiou 10 (Vanek, Green), 9:54. 8, Detroit, Tatar 10, 14:36. 9, Boston, Mcquaid 1 (Krejci), 14:57.

Third Period_10, Detroit, Nyquist 7 (Tatar, Larkin), 16:56.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Boston 1 (Spooner NG, Marchand G, Vatrano NG), Detroit 2 (Athanasiou NG, Vanek G, Nielsen G).

Shots on Goal_Boston 19-4-9-1_33. Detroit 7-8-8-2_25.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 2 of 2; Detroit 0 of 4.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 22-10-4 (25 shots-20 saves). Detroit, Coreau 5-1-1 (8-5), Mrazek 10-11-4 (25-23).

A_20,027 (20,066). T_2:48.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Scott Cherrey.

The Associated Press

