Bruins-Red Wings Sums

|Boston
|4
|1
|0
|0—5
|Detroit
|1
|3
|1
|0—6
|Detroit won shootout 2-1.
First Period_1, Boston, Vatrano 4 (Mcquaid, Bergeron), 0:44. 2, Boston, Carlo 4 (Bergeron, Marchand), 2:27 (sh). 3, Boston, Vatrano 5 (Backes, Spooner), 8:50 (pp). 4, Detroit, Larkin 12 (Sheahan, Tatar), 15:32. 5, Boston, Bergeron 10 (Marchand, Krug), 19:01 (pp). Penalties_Moore, BOS, (cross checking), 2:00; Dekeyser, DET, (tripping), 7:13; Ouellet, DET, (interference), 18:24.
Second Period_6, Detroit, Ouellet 2, 4:21. 7, Detroit, Athanasiou 10 (Vanek, Green), 9:54. 8, Detroit, Tatar 10, 14:36. 9, Boston, Mcquaid 1 (Krejci), 14:57. Penalties_None.
Third Period_10, Detroit, Nyquist 7 (Tatar, Larkin), 16:56. Penalties_Czarnik, BOS, (interference), 8:08; Pastrnak, BOS, (roughing), 17:20.
Overtime_None. Penalties_Vatrano, BOS, (holding), 4:48.
Shootout_Boston 1 (Spooner NG, Marchand G, Vatrano NG), Detroit 2 (Athanasiou NG, Vanek G, Nielsen G).
Shots on Goal_Boston 19-4-9-1_33. Detroit 7-8-8-2_25.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 2 of 2; Detroit 0 of 4.
Goalies_Boston, Rask 22-10-4 (25 shots-20 saves). Detroit, Coreau 5-1-1 (8-5), Mrazek 10-11-4 (25-23).
A_20,027 (20,066). T_2:48.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Scott Cherrey.