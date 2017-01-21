Sports Listen

Bryan brothers announce retirement from Davis Cup

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 10:25 pm
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Bob and Mike Bryan are retiring from playing Davis Cup for the United States after 14 years with the team.

The 38-year-old twin brothers made the announcement on their Instagram account, saying that clinching the 2007 Davis Cup final was “one of the greatest highlights of our career.”

“We’ve been blessed to play for two amazing captains, Patrick McEnroe and Jim Courier, and we are extremely grateful for their leadership and trust.

“We’d like to extend our dearest gratitude to our fellow teammates, USTA staff, our friends and family, and the passionate fans who have been there for us on this incredible journey.”

The Bryans have the most victories by any doubles team in U.S. Davis Cup history, going 24-5, including 4-0 when the U.S. won the 2007 final over Russia. They also won Olympic gold medal in London in 2012 and bronze at Beijing in 2008.

Bob and Mike Bryan are through to the third round at the Australian Open, where they’ve won six of their record 16 Grand Slam doubles titles.

